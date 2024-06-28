Towerpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 12.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.11. The company had a trading volume of 941,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,519. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

