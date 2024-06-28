Towerpoint Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.65. 694,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

