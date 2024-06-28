Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,807,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,327,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 3,831,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

