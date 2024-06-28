Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cameco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,714,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $3,186,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. 911,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

