Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 10,844 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 353,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 699,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,859,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company had a trading volume of 880,768 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

