Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11,877.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,631 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 207.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,279,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,828 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,451,722 shares of company stock valued at $947,990,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.56. 4,525,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,969,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $543.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

