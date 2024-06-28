Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,695 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 641,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

