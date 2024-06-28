Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,961,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,565 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,149. WestRock has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $54.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.