Transform Wealth LLC Has $490,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,028.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,314. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market cap of $405.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $958.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $903.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

