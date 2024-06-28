Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

