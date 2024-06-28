Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,870 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 145,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 494,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 288,479 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

