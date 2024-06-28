Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 2,788 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.97. 88,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.