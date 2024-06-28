Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

BATS COWZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,215 shares. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

