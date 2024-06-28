Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $101.61. 1,401,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,662. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

