Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HD traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $341.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,506. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

