Transform Wealth LLC Sells 17,598 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,598 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.