Transform Wealth LLC Takes $356,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.63. 42,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,484. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $85.04 and a 1 year high of $113.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

