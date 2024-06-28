Transform Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $76.81. 1,894,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,169. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

