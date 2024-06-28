Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.43. 3,873,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,382. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

