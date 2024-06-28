Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,554 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $36.50. 16,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $730 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

