Travelers Companies’ (TRV) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $206.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,190,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

