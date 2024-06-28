Triad Group (LON:TRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $320.00

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.03), with a volume of 47430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.55).
Triad Group Stock Up 13.6 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 279.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.31. The firm has a market cap of £52.92 million, a PE ratio of -7,763.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 3.17.
Triad Group Company Profile
Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.
