UBS Group Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $155.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. 289,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,649. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

