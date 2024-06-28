Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $355.00 at Barclays

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $394.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.87.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.33. 150,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,095. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $393.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.