Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.54. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics by 70.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,611,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,462 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,594,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

