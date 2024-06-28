Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.23

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.23 and traded as low as $21.40. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 3,794 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Saturday, April 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Union Bankshares stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 1.22% of Union Bankshares worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

