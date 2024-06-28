Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $225.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,931. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.40. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

