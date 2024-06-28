Uniswap Price Tops $9.46 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $123.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $9.46 or 0.00015357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00120236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009381 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 447.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

