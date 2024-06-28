United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Up to $360.79

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $360.79, but opened at $370.46. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 1,227 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.72 and its 200 day moving average is $288.24. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.82.

United States Lime & Minerals’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total transaction of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $66,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,758,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

See Also

