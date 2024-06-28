UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.33 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and $1.29 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.76 or 0.00009479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00120852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,121,340 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,122,775.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.77441986 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $4,689,871.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

