Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Upexi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Upexi alerts:

Upexi Stock Performance

UPXI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. Upexi has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.