Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $109.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

