US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Up 77.8% in June

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UTRE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $49.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Get US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.