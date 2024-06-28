Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,900 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $763,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,246,728 shares of company stock worth $842,917,457 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. 1,695,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,919. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

