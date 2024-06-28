Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 1,234 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,081,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.94. 133,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,192. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.