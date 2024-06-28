Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,249,000 after buying an additional 148,909 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 536,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,369,000 after purchasing an additional 150,019 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 489,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after buying an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 151,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.12. 1,764,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

