Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $686,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

PSX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.96. 256,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,522. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

