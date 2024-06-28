Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after buying an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.58. The stock had a trading volume of 952,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,623. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average is $202.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

