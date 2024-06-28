Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after buying an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.39. The stock had a trading volume of 549,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,844. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

