Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 464 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. 3,128,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,948,344. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.75. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

