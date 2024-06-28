Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) to Issue Dividend of $0.32

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3247 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $139.68. 118,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,223. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.75.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.