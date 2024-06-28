Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8992 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 694,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.
About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Read More
