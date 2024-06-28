Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8992 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 694,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.