Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.66. 9,107,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,469. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.