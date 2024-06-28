Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,815,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

