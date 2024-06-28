Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,156,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,626,000 after purchasing an additional 398,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,107,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,469. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

