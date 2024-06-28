Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,591. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $380.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

