Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 13.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.11. The stock had a trading volume of 103,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,247. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $378.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

