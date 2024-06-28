Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) to Issue Dividend of $0.97 on July 2nd

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9656 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,220. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.84.
Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Health Care ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.