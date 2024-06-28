Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,023,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 462,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

