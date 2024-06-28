Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 63,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,782. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

